Ross Marquand Is the King of Impressions, Flawlessly Impersonates 15 Stars in 2 Minutes

Last year, Ross Marquand blew us away with his amazing impressions of Matthew McConaughey and Brad Pitt, and now he’s back with another round of impersonations, only this time he’s inserting stars into famous films they were never in. In collaboration with Esquire, the Walking Dead actor takes on Brad Pitt in Jaws, James Gandolfini in The Godfather, and Jack Nicholson in Taken. Honestly, you just have to see the whole thing for yourself.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Ross-Marquand-Celebrity-Impressions-Esquire-March-2017-43343403

