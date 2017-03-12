Robin Thicke Remembers Dad Alan on His First Birthday Without Him

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Mar 10, 2017 at 9:52am PST

Robin Thicke rang in his 40th birthday on Friday, and the “Blurred Lines” singer celebrated by remembering his late dad, Alan. Robin posted a selfie of his dad in a car, writing, “Missing the OG today. First Bday without him. Love you Pops.” He later followed up with a throwback snap of his dad carrying him as a child, which he captioned, “Thats me! Haha.” Alan passed away at age 69 on Dec. 13. The actor — who was best known for his role as Jason Seaver in Growing Pains and, more recently, as Mike on Fuller House — died from a “ruptured aorta” and a “standard type A aortic dissection.” He is survived by wife Tanya and his three sons, Robin, Brennan, and Carter.

A post shared by Robin Thicke (@robinthicke) on Mar 10, 2017 at 10:48am PST

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Robin-Thicke-Instagram-Photos-Dad-Alan-March-2017-43296051

Share

More Celebrity News: