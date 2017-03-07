Rihanna Schools Paris Fashion Week with Latest Fenty X Puma Collection

First Harvard, now Fenty University Class of 2017.

Rihanna premiered her latest Fenty X Puma designs during Paris Fashion Week on Monday, and this time her inspiration was everything schoolgirl (or shall we say Bad School-Gal) related.

The collegiate collection, which was fittingly presented inside the National Library of France, featured pleated plaid kilts, cropped rugby tops and first day of school-worthy sweaters.

And the academia theme was super detailed in everything from the invites down to the decorations.

Guests, who were invited to Rihanna’s sophomore PFW showing via detention card, sat across library tables, which served as the official runway for supermodels Lily Donaldson, Stella Maxwell and Joan Smalls to strut on. Other models roamed the book shelves lined on the walls and threw book pages in the air instead of confetti for the finale walk.

Along with Rihanna’s family members, her pals Cara Delevingne and rapper Future, as well as Salma Hayek and her husband, Francois Henri Pinault, were spotted front row.

Salma Hayek & Francois Henri Pinault have shown up and Cara Delevingne and Joe Jonas are in their seats! #fentyXpuma pic.twitter.com/08slXGN1mG — Elizabeth Paton (@LizziePaton) March 6, 2017

Familia de Rihanna en el desfile de #FENTYxPUMA | Rihanna’s family at the #FENTYxPUMA fashion show. pic.twitter.com/mxLfBAoo9O — Hechos Rihanna. (@RihannaDailySP_) March 6, 2017

“I’ve never been in love with a collection more than this one,” RiRi declared in an Instagram video posted before the show.

