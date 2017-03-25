Relive That “Awkward” Moment When Hugh Jackman “Humiliated” His Former Student on the Red Carpet

Hugh Jackman is in the midst of his promotional tour for Logan, but a video of one of his 2013 red carpet interviews at the Zurich Film Festival is making the rounds again. On Friday, a Twitter user named Danny Dutch shared a clip of the awkward moment Hugh recognized reporter Rollo Ross, his former student at Uppingham School in England, on the red carpet. Rollo first uploaded the video on YouTube back in 2013, writing, “Hugh Jackman giving me a little bit of nice humiliation on the green carpet at the Zurich film festival after realising he taught me at Uppingham School.” One thing’s for sure: if Hugh was our teacher, we’d never miss a class.

That awkward moment when Hugh Jackman remembers he taught you at school. pic.twitter.com/4wd2pVE81D

— Daniel (@DannyDutch) March 24, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Hugh-Jackman-2013-Interview-Zurich-Film-Festival-43352952

