Relive Every Epic Moment of Solange’s Wedding Weekend With Beyoncé and Jay Z

Solange Knowles may have tied the knot with music video director Alan Ferguson in New Orleans way back in November 2014, but we still can’t stop obsessing over it. According to reports, Solange and Alan said “I do” at Holy Trinity Church in the Bywater neighborhood after arriving on white bicycles. Although Solange made her entrance in a pantsuit by Stéphane Rolland, she later changed into a Humberto Leon for Kenzo gown and cape. Meanwhile, the bride’s sister, Beyoncé, showed off her figure in a tight white dress. The singer attended the event with husband Jay Z and the couple’s daughter, Blue Ivy Carter. Following a celebration with about 200 friends and family members, Bey and Jay Z made their way outside to dance in the streets with Solange, Alan, and other wedding guests.

Solange and Beyoncé kicked off the festivities with family and friends at the Indywood Theater, which shared details about the event on Facebook. “Solange is getting married to a wonderful man on Sunday and they rented out the theater for a pre-wedding party,” the cinema wrote in a status update. According to the theater, the group watched Diana Ross’s classic film Mahogany, which Solange and Alan reportedly saw on their first date. The couple added another personal touch to the event, playing a film about the early days of their relationship.

