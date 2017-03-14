Raven Gates Is Giving Love Another Chance After Heartbreaking ‘Bachelor’ Finale: ‘I Was in Love and Had No Doubts About Being Engaged’ Tweet cgadmin

Don’t cry for Miss Raven Gates! Despite getting the boot on Monday night’s episode of The Bachelor, the Arkansas native confirmed on last night’s After The Final Rose special that she’s ready to find love again.

However, she told People that her heartbreak was definitely something she had to work hard to get through.

Walking into the final rose ceremony of the season, Raven told the mag, “I was pretty confident. I knew that there was a chance that it wouldn’t be me — obviously looking at it realistically there was still another woman there that could be chosen — but I was very optimistic that it was me.”

“I definitely felt as though I was in love with him and I really had no doubts or reservations about being engaged to him so I mean I was definitely one hundred percent in the relationship and felt that I was in love with him,” she told People.

Awww, Raven. Here’s to you finding love on BIP!

Will you be watching Raven’s journey to find love in Mexico? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section!

