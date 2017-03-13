Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar Outshine Their Mom at Her Name Day Ceremony

Princess Victoria was honored with a name day ceremony in Sweden on Sunday, and she had the support of Prince Daniel and their adorable kids, Princess Estelle and Prince Oscar. Victoria — who is first in line to the Swedish throne — was welcomed with a gun salute and a bouquet of flowers, but her children ultimately stole the show. One-year-old Oscar was spotted clinging to a stuffed polar bear toy, while 5-year-old Estelle flashed several sweet smiles and carried her mom’s flowers. The event is celebrated every year on March 12, and in Sweden, each calendar day corresponds to a name belonging to a royal family member or saint. Honestly, Estelle and Oscar might be giving Prince George and Princess Charlotte a run for their money.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Princess-Victoria-Family-Name-Day-Ceremony-March-2017-43297802

