Prince Philip has retired his taxi!

The black London cab that he would use for both official and private trips around the city — much to the surprise of other London cabbies — is becoming a museum piece.

Philip, 95, has been traveling in the “cab” for journeys in London since 1999, blending in with the city traffic often with a royal chauffeur driving up front. But the aging car was coming to the end of its useful life, so it was decided to hand over the keys.

The eco-friendly green Metrocab (it runs on liquefied petroleum gas) will now go on show at a car museum alongside other royal motors at Queen Elizabeth’s Sandringham House beginning next month.

“HRH The Duke of Edinburgh’s taxi, which he used for traveling to both official and private engagements in London, has arrived at Sandringham and has been added to the display in the Royal Garages,” says a statement from the Sandringham museum.

But Philip is still driving himself in other vehicles — and famously took the wheel to ferry former President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle into Windsor Castle when they landed via helicopter during their last visit to the U.K. in office in April 2016.

Via: http://people.com/royals/prince-philip-hands-over-the-keys-to-his-secret-london-cab/

