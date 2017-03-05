Prince Harry Goes For a Shirtless Swim After Attending a Friend’s Wedding With Meghan Markle

After attending his best friend’s wedding with girlfriend Meghan Markle, Prince Harry hit the beach with a few friends in Jamaica on Saturday. The young royal stripped off his shirt when he took a dip in the ocean and showed off his impressive physique while catching some rays by the bar. Sadly, Meghan didn’t join him, but it seems things are getting serious between them. According to Us Weekly, Harry may already have wedding bells on the brain, and sources say “they will be engaged by the end of summer.” Guess we’ll just have to wait and see!

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Prince-Harry-Shirtless-Beach-Jamaica-March-2017-43264019

Share

More Celebrity News: