Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Can’t Keep Their Hands Off Each Other at His Friend’s Wedding

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle took another a big step in their relationship on Friday — he brought her as his date to his best friend’s wedding in Montego Bay, Jamaica. The two met up in the Caribbean to watch Harry’s childhood friend Tom “Skippy” Inskip — who was popularly known as Harry’s “wingman” — tie the knot with literary agent Lara Hughes-Young. They seemed to be enjoying each other’s company as they laughed and sipped champagne and beer at their table. The Suits actress stunned in a floral maxi dress, while Harry looked dapper in a white shirt and dark slacks. “Meghan was laughing and put her arm around Harry’s back as she spoke,” an insider told Us Weekly. “People were coming up to Harry and he got up and hugged and kissed each one on the cheek. Each time someone came up to Harry, Meghan stood up at the table to greet the friend as well. She was holding Harry’s hand or rubbing his back as he spoke to his friends and she seemed comfortable.”

At one point, Harry even “busted out with some dance moves” and “Meghan looked on adoringly at him. He wasn’t shy at all about dancing and just stood next to the table snapping his fingers and dancing for her.” The special occasion was also regarded as a coming out for the new couple, as it is thought to be the first time Meghan has accompanied the prince to a wedding. Sounds like things are getting serious!

