Pregnant California Mom Killed While Lying in Bed with 4-Month-Old Son: ‘Our Hearts Are Split Wide Open’

California police are investigating the death of a pregnant, 20-year-old mother who was fatally shot in her bed Sunday morning while her 4-month-old son laid next to her, PEOPLE confirms.

Investigators are speaking to several people who were at the party in Amber Baker’s Fresno apartment when the six-months-pregnant woman was shot with little Ayden beside her, ABC 30 reports. Ayden was not injured.

“We are sad, mad and confused and out hearts are split wide open,” Baker’s father, Vance Baker, tells PEOPLE. “We can’t even focus on nothing but Amber. And this sad death to my daughter is so unfair.”

He adds: “We want every one to know how great Amber truly was.”

Baker’s sister, Cassie, told the Fresno Bee that Baker invited some friends over to the apartment, which she shared with Cassie and three others, for a party. Cassie said she left the party early after an argument with Baker.

Police responded to the scene at Griffith Garden apartments at around 6 a.m. According to Cassie, one of Amber’s roommates told her of the shooting after finding Amber dead in the bedroom.

“Who would want to do this to her?” Cassie said. “Me and her, we were unstoppable together.”

Police said Baker was shot in the upper body. Police are enlisting the help of the public to determine the circumstances surrounding her death, according to ABC.

“I want the world to know how special my daughter was and the spirit she had and I want everyone to see her giving, kind heart,” Vance told PEOPLE. “She didn’t deserve this.”

The family has set up a GoFundMe fundraising page to cover funeral costs.

“Amber had a zest for life, her smile was contagious,” the family wrote on the page. “She brought laughter and smiles to all. Amber leaves behind a 4 month old beautiful baby boy, Ayden. Her baby was the light of her life.”

