Pregnant Beyoncé Surprises Alvin Ailey Dancers from Mom Tina Lawson’s Mentoring Group

Beyoncé just made the day of some young dancers.

The 35-year-old pop star, who announced in early February that she is expecting twins, stopped by a Los Angeles performance by the Alvin Ailey dance company on Saturday to support mom Tina Lawson and Tina’s Angels, the mentorship group founded by her mother.

“Backstage after the Alvin Ailey dancers performance it was magnificent,” Lawson captioned a group photo backstage. “With my beautiful Tina’s Angels and with a few of the mentors. My very gracious daughter who met the girls and spent some time with them and made their day!”

RELATED VIDEO: See Where 6 Stars Were Before They Were Famous

“When Beyoncé surprises you back stage!!!” Lawson, 63, captioned a reposted video. “The Alvin Ailey Dancers are the most beautiful and Talented and gracious Human Beings. I was honored to meet them and they were so nice and patient to my girls!!!”

Beyoncé hasn’t been shy about flaunting her pregnancy style. She and husband Jay Z took their daughter Blue Ivy to Beauty and the Beast world premiere at the El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood, California and the mother-daughter duo were a sight that any Disney Princess would approve of, dressed in coordinating green duds for the event.

Via: http://people.com/celebrity/beyonce-meets-alvin-ailey-dancers-tina-lawson-mentor-group/

