Philippe Chow’s Chicken Lettuce Wraps with Hoisin Recipe

Chef Philippe Chow shares a flavorful low-carb dinner from his New York City restaurant, Philippe. The hotspot attracts dozens of celebrities with its family-style Chinese dishes like peking duck, Bejing chicken and salt and pepper lobster.

1 head of iceberg lettuce or 2 heads of baby iceberg

4 oz. vegetable oil

12 oz. coarse ground amish or organic chicken

2 cloves garlic, minced fine

1 tsp. finely grated ginger

2 large shiitake mushroom caps, finely diced

4 oz. bamboo shoots, finely diced

4 oz. zucchini, finely diced

½ cup hoisin sauce

4 tbsp. soy sauce

2 tbsp. rice vinegar

2 scallions, finely sliced

1 tbsp. sesame oil

Kosher salt and black pepper

1. Remove the outer leaves of the lettuce and then peel off about 12 leaves. Trim them so they are round and fit in the palm of your hand. Reserve in the fridge.

2. Heat half of the oil in a heavy bottom sauce pan over medium- high heat. Add chicken and sauté about 3 minutes until chicken is just cooked through and slightly brown. Make sure to crumble the chicken as it cooks. Depending on the fat content of the chicken, you may need to add more oil as it cooks. Once done, remove from heat and drain.

3. Then add in garlic and ginger. Place back on heat for 1 minute until garlic is fragrant. Add in zucchini, mushrooms and bamboo shoots. Cook for 1 minute. Add the soy sauce, 2 tbsp. hoisin and vinegar. Stir to combine. Cook for 1 minute. Remove from heat. Add scallions and sesame oil. Taste and season with salt and pepper.

4. Serve in a bowl with lettuce and hoisin on side. To enjoy, spoon about 2 tbsp. of chicken mix into lettuce cup. Drizzle about ½ tsp. hoisin and wrap it up in taco style.

5. If you prefer a spicier taste, top it with some sriracha.

Serves: 4

Via: http://people.com/food/philippe-chow-chicken-lettuce-wraps-with-hoisin-recipe/

