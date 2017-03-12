Pete Davidson Makes a Triumphant Return to SNL After Getting Sober

Less than a week after revealing he’s sober for the first time in eight years, Pete Davidson made a triumphant return to Saturday Night Live over the weekend. The 23-year-old comedian joined the “Weekend Update” and poked fun at himself while giving his first impressions of a few personalities in the Trump administration, such as Paul Ryan. “All the Republicans wanted Paul Ryan to come up with something to replace Obamacare, and now that he did, everybody hates it,” he explained. “I know what this is like because for years, people have been asking me to quit drugs and get sober. And now that I have, everyone thinks I’m unfunny and boring.” Pete also commemorated his return on Instagram, posting two photos from the show, and captioning one, “I’m all smiles.”

Pete has been incredibly open about his past struggles with drugs and depression. After his firefighter father passed away in 9/11, he was diagnosed with Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammatory bowel disease that affects the lining of the digestive tract. “My stomach would be in pain all day and I wouldn’t be able to eat, but then I’d smoke and I can eat and do my shows,” he told High Times in 2016. He also revealed during a previous radio interview that Kid Cudi’s decision to enter rehab saved his life, saying, “I would’ve killed myself. It’s kind of comforting to know your hero goes through the same stuff you do.”



Good to be back and shitting on dudes like this

A post shared by Pete Davidson (@petedavidson) on Mar 11, 2017 at 9:36pm PST

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Pete-Davidson-SNL-Weekend-Update-March-2017-43297479

Share

More Celebrity News: