People Stop Alec Baldwin on the Street to Thank Him For His Trump Impression

James Corden brought two of Hollywood’s most politically vocal actors, Kerry Washington and Alec Baldwin, to The Late Late Show on Tuesday night, and they didn’t waste any time ripping into the president. “Well it used to be that on our show we did shocking storylines . . . but we’re like Little House on the Prairie compared to this administration,” the Scandal actress joked, adding that “If you don’t laugh, you’ll cry.” Luckily Alec’s spot-on Donald Trump impression on Saturday Night Live has been keeping plenty of people laughing throughout the last few months.

After mentioning that people stop him on the street to thank him for the impression, the late-night host showed Alec a photo of him and the president at a charity gala years earlier. “He was a different person,” Alec said. “He was very gregarious, and kind of backslapping and social. I didn’t know him well, I would run into him. He’s not at all like he is now. He won the election, he’s president of the United States, but he still looks incredibly constipated.” Only time will tell if this is enough to ignite another Twitter feud between Alec and the former Fresh Prince of Bel-Air guest star.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kerry-Washington-Alec-Baldwin-Talking-About-Donald-Trump-43281145

