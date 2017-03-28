Paris and Prince Jackson Got Matching Yin and Yang Tattoos — See the Pic!

Looks like Paris and Prince Jackson got inked!

The famous siblings received complementary tattoos on Sunday of the famous Chinese symbol of Yin and Yang, which Paris, 18, showed off on Instagram.

“Sometimes i feel like my big brother and i always think the same thoughts,” she wrote in the caption of a photo featuring the back of both their legs with the tattoos. “he just doesn’t have a filter and always vocalizes them.”

“Though total opposites, like my gooko and i, the inseparable yin and yang work together finding and causing balance within each other,” she continued. “Matchies with my bestie @princejackson!”

Prince, 20, posted the same photo and wrote, “You are with me and I am with you,” along with a single black heart emoji.

Paris, who recently signed with IMG Models, revealed to Harper’s Bazaar that growing up she was her dad’s favorite child, a product of being Michael Jackson‘s only daughter.

“When I was a kid, I was with my dad and my two brothers,” she says in her April cover story. “Growing up, I was treated as the favorite because I was the only girl.”

She adds: “I was the princess; I was perfect in my dad’s eyes.”

Via: http://people.com/music/paris-prince-jackson-yin-yang-tattoos/

