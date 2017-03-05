Orlando Bloom Steals a Page Out of Christian Grey’s Playbook While Chatting Up Women on the Beach

Orlando Bloom and Katy Perry announced their split on Feb. 28, and on Thursday, the actor was spotted hanging out at the beach in Malibu, CA, chatting with a few women. Orlando showed off his muscular physique in blue swim trunks and a baseball cap, and he even pulled a Christian Grey as he busted out one of his workout moves from the film in front of the ladies. While Orlando has yet to comment on the breakup, Katy addressed it on Twitter earlier this week, urging “a new way of thinking” and insisting that “no one’s a victim or a villain.” The duo dated for a little over a year before ending their romance, and in a joint statement, their reps explained that they would be “taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Orlando-Bloom-Shirtless-Beach-Malibu-March-2017-43264251

