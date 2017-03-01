Orlando Bloom Snuggled with Katy Perry’s Dog One Day Before They Announced Their Separation

It might be over for Katy Perry and Orlando Bloom, but it’s not over for him and her cute pooch, Butters.

The Lord of the Rings actor took a selfie with the pup one day before announcing his separation from Perry.

“A mighty heart,” the actor, 40, captioned the photo.

Miranda Kerr, Bloom’s ex-wife, liked the photo as did Perry.

The former couple dated for more than a year, but both of their reps confirmed to PEOPLE in a statement on Tuesday that “Orlando and Katy are taking respectful, loving space at this time.”

The two were reunited at the Vanity Fair Oscars party after weeks of traveling apart. An onlooker told PEOPLE that the two didn’t have much interaction aside from posing for a photo together and mainly mingled with their own friends.

“Katy didn’t spend much time with Orlando,” says the source. “They got together for a photo, but that was about it.”

The “Fireworks” singer arrived without Bloom, posing on the red carpet solo with pal Derek Blasberg. According to the onlooker, Perry snacked on popcorn while chatting with Tom Ford, and Bloom was spotted mingling with Jennifer Aniston.

“He warmly greeted her and gave her a kiss on top of her head,” says the onlooker about Bloom and Aniston, who are longtime friends.

The two stars spent the majority of the new year traveling separately. Bloom recently returned from a UNICEF mission to Diffa, the southeast region of Niger. In late January, Bloom also visited a high school in Greater Manchester, England, to visit a drama class with his own former teacher.

Perry has been keeping busy promoting her new music, including her single “Chained to the Rhythm,” – first at the Grammys in Los Angeles, and then in the U.K. at the BRIT Awards.

Via: http://people.com/pets/orlando-bloom-snuggles-with-katy-perrys-dog/

Share

More Celebrity News: