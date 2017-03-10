Only Kristen Stewart Can Make a Turtleneck Dress Look Fierce — And Because It’s Chanel
Not since Sharon Stone in Basic Instinct have we seen an edgy leading lady in a sleeveless turtleneck dress.
On Thursday, Kristen Stewart stepped out in New York City for the premiere of her film Personal Shopper at the Metrograph. The actress took a turn from her grungy, tomboy sartorial preferences for a more opulent Parisian choice in a dress from the Chanel Pre-Fall 2017 collection.
Chanel is a go-to for K-Stew, who is a close friend of Karl Lagerfeld as well as the brand’s ambassador.
The style star completed her ensemble with Chanel jewelry and Giuseppe Zanotti heels.
Of course, her newly-shaved head made the haltered look even more fierce.
Personal Shopper hits theaters March 10.
