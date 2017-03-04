One Direction’s Louis Tomlinson Arrested After Fight With Photographer

Louis Tomlinson was arrested and booked after allegedly getting into a fight with a photographer at LAX on Friday night. The former One Direction star allegedly pushed a male photographer upon arriving at the airport with on-again, off-again girlfriend Eleanor Calder. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, Louis was in the baggage claim area, where he was “surrounded by paparazzi” and was placed under citizen’s arrest after “one of the paparazzi fell and he claimed he hurt himself.” The incident occurred at 11:45 p.m., and Louis was arrested on misdemeanor battery charges and booked at a nearby LAPD station shortly after, though he was released at 1:32 a.m. on Saturday. He is due in court on March 29.

