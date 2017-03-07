Official Photos End the Donald Trump vs. Barack Obama Inauguration Crowd Size Debate

Not so yuge, after all.

Hundreds of ground and aerial photos of President Donald Trump‘s inauguration were released on Monday by the National Park Service, as well as photos of the swearing-in of former president Barack Obama in 2009.

As the pictures show, there is a clear difference in the crowd size at Obama’s first inauguration (left) and Trump’s on Jan. 20 (right).

The respective photos from 2009 and 2017 were taken one hour and eight years apart, according to The Washington Post.

The photos are official record of the government and they contradict Trump’s claim that more than 1.5 million people arrived at the National Mall for his inauguration, the Post reports.

National Park Service director Michael T. Reynolds was personally contacted by Trump in January to produce additional photo proof that could back up the president’s claims of having the “largest audience to ever witness an inauguration,” according to The Washington Post.

During a phone call that took place one day following the swearing-in ceremony, Trump summoned Reynolds to find photographs of the previous day’s crowds on the Mall.

“The president believed that the photos might prove that the media had lied in reporting that attendance had been no better than average,” said three sources who have knowledge of the conversation.

The same day he spoke with Reynolds, Trump accused news organizations of lying about the size of the inaugural crowds, during a visit to the CIA’s headquarters in Langley, Virginia.

“What this does is validate the other photos that were out there in January,” Dan Gross, who was in charge of crowd logistics for Obama’s 2013 inauguration, told the Post. “It’s obvious they didn’t have the crowd they were expecting. It’s not rocket science.”

