Octavia Spencer Praying For Disgraced Oscars Accountant

As the world continues to rain scathing criticism down on the Price Waterhouse Coopers accountant who flubbed the Oscars Best Picture envelope delivery, Octavia Spencer has chosen compassion. The actress, who plays the role of God in the new film The Shack, revealed that she had said some prayers for the man who has since been removed from Academy Award duty, and whose wife was recently seen grocery shopping with a bodyguard.

