Now For the Toughest Game of Would You Rather?: Jason Momoa or Charlie Hunnam?

After spending an “epic weekend” with his family, Jason Momoa got back to work on Wednesday when he stepped out for CinemaCon in Las Vegas. The actor, who was on hand to promote Justice League, made the most out of his time at the event, laughing up a storm with his costars and posing for pictures backstage. While there, Jason also made dreams come true when he bumped into Charlie Hunnam, and oh, to be a fly on the wall. Between Ryan Gosling’s meetup with Jon Hamm and Jason’s moment with Charlie, how has The Colosseum at Caesars Palace not caught fire yet?

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Jason-Momoa-CinemaCon-Las-Vegas-2017-43371733

