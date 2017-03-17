Norman Reedus and Jeffrey Dean Morgan Take Their Bromance to Spain
Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Norman Reedus are taking it all in as they tour Europe to promote The Walking Dead. On Thursday, the costars and real-life friends enjoyed the Las Fallas celebration as they visited Valencia, Spain. The two had a blast together as they whipped out their phones to take a few pictures (and selfies) from a balcony. While the future of their characters on the show is still uncertain, it seems like the pair isn’t really bothered as they travel across the globe. Not only have they been adorably documenting their bromance on the trip on social media, but Jeffrey even snuck in a little one-on-one time with his love, Hilarie Burton, and their 7-year-old son, Augustus, during a beach day earlier this week.
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Norman-Reedus-Jeffrey-Dean-Morgan-Spain-March-2017-43316287