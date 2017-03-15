Nina Dobrev Stuns at a Stylish Event After the Vampire Diaries Finale

Katherine Pierce may be gone forever, but Nina Dobrev is alive and well. On Tuesday, the actress attended the Hollywood Reporter and Jimmy Choo Stylists Dinner in LA. Clad in an all-black outfit complete with a bold red lip, Nina appeared to be in good spirits as she posed for pictures and chatted with Ireland Baldwin and James Marsden. Now that The Vampire Diaries has come to an end, Nina might have more time on her hands. The series finale went down on Friday night, and the cast took to Instagram to say their emotional final goodbyes. Nina shared a series of throwback photos, while Ian Somerhalder thanked the show’s fans. Even though we’re still trying to deal with the fact that TVD is officially over, these photos will definitely help soften the blow.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nina-Dobrev-Hollywood-Reporter-Stylists-Dinner-2017-43310106

