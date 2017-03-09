Nicole Kidman Finally Explains Her “Awkward” Clap at the Oscars

One of the most talked-about moments from this year’s Oscars (aside from that best picture snafu) was Nicole Kidman’s interesting clapping technique. Turns out, Nicole has a simple explanation for it all. During an interview with Australian radio show Kyle and Jackie O, the Big Little Lies actress explained that she was wearing very expensive Harry Winston rings on her fingers that made it difficult for her palms to touch together. “It was really awkward,” she said. “I was like, ‘I wanna clap, I don’t wanna not be clapping’ — that’d be worse, right? Like, ‘Why isn’t Nicole clapping?’ So therefore I’m clapping, but it was really difficult because I had a huge ring on that was not mine — but it was absolutely gorgeous — and I was terrified of damaging it.”

Nicole also commented on that now-infamous big picture mistake, saying, “It was bizarre. I wasn’t sure what was going on. No one in the audience was. Then there was some shuffling, envelopes — and people rushing on stage. . . . I was like, ‘What is going on?’” Nicole even thought someone needed medical attention. “I thought someone wasn’t well and then I saw people’s faces dropping.” So there you have it.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Nicole-Kidman-Talks-About-Her-Clap-Oscars-43285733

