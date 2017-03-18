Neil Patrick Harris’s Twins Lay Out Their Leprechaun Demands in St. Patrick’s Day Video

This is the video Harper and Gideon made for the Leprechauns, a hopeful plea for guardianship and gold coins. Happy St. Patrick’s Day!

A post shared by Neil Patrick Harris (@nph) on Mar 17, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka have two adorable kids, 6-year-old twins Gideon and Harper, and the little ones celebrated St. Patrick’s Day by making a very well-thought-out video laying out their demands for the visiting leprechauns. “A hopeful plea for guardianship and gold coins,” Neil captioned the clip on Instagram, which uses the app’s new album feature. Make sure you watch the entire thing unfold — while Gideon does promise to keep the leprechauns “away from our dogs,” Harper ups the ante by offering “room service” and “beer.” “My brother just wants some gold,” she tells the camera behind her giant green glasses. “Forget about the gold part, but if you don’t come we’ll be sad,” Gideon replies. There’s no way this won’t make you laugh.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Neil-Patrick-Harris-Kids-Make-St-Patrick-Day-Video-2017-43322904

Share

More Celebrity News: