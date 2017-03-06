Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka Strip Off Their Shirts For a Yacht Day With Friends

Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka hit the open water with friends on Saturday. The couple, who tied the knot in 2014, caught some rays while laying out on a yacht and took in the beautiful ocean view as they sailed away. In addition to hanging out with friends, Neil showed off his shirtless body as he and David went for a swim in the crystal-clear sea. While it isn’t clear if their twins, Harper and Gideon, joined them, these two certainly seem to be enjoying their time together.

Via: http://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Neil-Patrick-Harris-David-Burtka-Yacht-March-2017-43266313

