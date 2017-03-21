Natalie Portman Bared Her Belly in This Music Video “Just Days” Before Giving Birth

Natalie Portman welcomed her second child, a baby girl named Amalia, with husband Benjamin Millepied on Feb. 22, but before then, she squeezed in a special appearance on James Blake’s new video for “My Willing Heart.” In the video, which was reportedly shot “just days” before Natalie gave birth, the Jackie actress flaunts her baby bump while floating around in a pool and sitting on a bed in lingerie. Natalie also bared her baby bump for Vanity Fair’s Hollywood Issue back in January.

