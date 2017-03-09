Naomi Campbell Chimes in on the Kendall Jenner Supermodel Debate and Sailor Brinkley Cook Being Body Shamed

While it’s now pretty indisputable that models like Kendall Jenner and Gigi Hadid along with their high-flying careers in the fashion industry aren’t going anywhere anytime soon, initially these newfound superstars were embroiled in a contentious debate over the legitimacy of their rise to catwalk stardom. But it seems at long last that furor has settled and these girls are finally getting their proper due from all of the big names in the industry, including Naomi Campbell who gave her two cents on the professionalism of these young cover girls, as well as Sailor Brinkley Cook being body shamed in an exclusive interview with People Now.

On the latest segment of the talk show, the legendary model chimed in on the fashion world’s hottest debate, telling host Jeremy Parsons, “She’s very quiet, Kendall, when she’s on set, and when she’s around fashion shows. She’s very quiet, gets her makeup done, sits quietly, she’s a very well-mannered girl.”

As for whether it’s more or less difficult now to achieve that illustrious title of “super,” Naomi says, “I think we really had to earn our stripes in my era and really work very hard. We didn’t have social media, so to be known the way we were without it says something, I guess. But everything changes, everything evolves, I just find the whole thing fascinating.”

And there’s another young teen who’s been at the center of the modeling conversation lately, Christie Brinkley‘s daughter Sailor Brinkley Cook who has been experiencing some online bullying since the release of her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition photo shoot. Campbell couldn’t be more enthusiastic however about the careers of these second-generation models, saying, “I love seeing the daughters! I think Kaia Gerber is stunning. Cindy’s daughter is absolutely stunning. So is Iman’s daughter, absolutely stunning.”

She added that, in terms of the Internet trolls, “I don’t read commentary online, erase and block, erase and block, they don’t know what you’re going through.” She continues, “I mean if I gained a little weight, if I lost a little weight, that’s something I never really got into. No one could ever say anything to make me feel bad about myself. I think that’s a really sensitive subject to go into, you can hurt someone deeply without knowing it, and you shouldn’t go there, you really shouldn’t.”

What do you think of Campbell’s take on these next generation supermodels? Which new model is your favorite? Sound off below!

