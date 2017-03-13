N.C. Teen Accused of Decapitating Mother Tells 911 Dispatcher ‘She Made Me Mad’

A North Carolina teen accused of stabbing his mother to death and then decapitating her told a 911 operator he killed her because he “felt like it,” newly-released court documents obtained by PEOPLE reveal.

The March 6 call allegedly began with Oliver Mauricio Funes Machada, 18, calmly telling the dispatcher he killed someone.

“Why did you kill somebody?” the dispatcher asked.

“Because I felt like it,” Machada replied.

Over the next 16 minutes, the teen allegedly continued to answer the dispatcher’s questions while his two younger siblings can be heard crying in the background.

Machada was arrested after he was allegedly found by deputies holding his mother’s severed head in one of his hands.

On the 911 call, Machada allegedly told the dispatcher he stabbed his mother eight times, to which the dispatcher replied, “Oh, mercy.”

When asked by the dispatcher why he killed his own mother, Machada allegedly replied, “She made me mad,” according to the Associated Press.

Machada’s 4-year-old sister and 2-year-old brother were inside the residence at the time of the slaying but were not harmed, the court documents state.

During the call, the dispatcher asked Machada about the children.

“I’m not going to kill them; don’t worry,” he said.

When first responders arrived at Machada’s home, the 18-year-old allegedly walked out of his house with a butcher’s knife in one hand and his mother’s head in the other, a Franklin County Sheriff’s Office spokesperson previously told PEOPLE. As deputies approached him, Machada placed his mother’s head on the ground before being handcuffed.

Upon entering the home, deputies found Machada’s mother’s body and “a gruesome scene,” the spokesperson said.

Defense Attorney: Suspect ‘Is Profoundly Disturbed’

Shortly after his arrest, Franklin County District Attorney Mike Waters announced prosecutors were requesting a mental evaluation on the teen, the Raleigh News & Observer reports.

Machada’s attorney, C. Boyd Sturges III, tells PEOPLE he met with his client once and that he agrees with Waters’ request.

“I think my client is profoundly disturbed and clearly has some really serious mental illness issues,” Sturges says.

The documents state that Machada was on four types of medication at the time of his mother’s death and had been committed to a mental institution but was recently released.

The teen, who has not entered a plea, remains behind bars at Central Prison, a Franklin County court official tells PEOPLE. He is being held on no bond.

