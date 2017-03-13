‘MMMBop’-ing Around the World! Hanson Announces 25th Anniversary Global Tour

This article originally appeared on Entertainment Weekly.

Hanson — our favorite “MMMBop”-ing brothers, musicians, and beer brewers — will embark on a world tour for their 25th anniversary as a band, the group announced Monday. The Middle of Everywhere 25th Anniversary World Tour kicks off May 21 at The Hop Jam Beer and Music Festival in Tulsa, Oklahoma, an event Hanson started in their hometown.

“Making music together for 25 years is a milestone that we had to acknowledge, and what better way to do it than with an anniversary tour,” Taylor Hanson said in a statement.

“This year is not only about the two decades of music,” Isaac Hanson added, “it’s about celebrating the incredible community of fans who have been with us, singing along year after year.”

This isn’t the only big news for Hanson fans this year: The group also announced a new Christmas album, Ooh Christmas, to be released later in 2017.

Check out the tour dates below or visit Hanson’s website to see if the group will bring their anniversary celebration to a city near you.

June 1 – Cologne GERMANY – Gloria

June 2 – Amsterdam NETHERLANDS – Paradiso

June 3 – Hamburg, Germany – Mojo

June 5 – Paris, France – La Cigale

June 7 – Milan, Italy – Fabrique

June 9 – Antwerp, Belgium – Trix

June 10 – London, England – Shepards Bush Empire

September 12 – Dallas, TX – House of Blues

September 13 – Austin, TX – Emos East

September 15 – New Orleans, LA – Joy Theater

September 16 – Nashville, TN – Wildhorse Saloon

September 17 – Birmingham, AL – Iron City

September 19 – St. Petersburg, FL – Jannus Live

September 20 – Atlanta, GA – Buckhead Theatre

September 22 – Raleigh, NC – The Ritz

September 23 – Norfolk, VA – Norva

September 24 – Silver Spring, MD – The Fillmore

September 26 – Cleveland, OH – House Of Blues

September 27 – Pittsburgh, PA – Carnegie Music Hall of Homestead

September 28 – Philadelphia, PA – The Fillmore

September 30 – New York, NY – Playstation Theater

October 1 – Boston, MA – House Of Blues

October 2 – Montreal, QC CANADA – Corona

October 4 – Toronto, ON CANADA – Danford Music Hall

October 6 – Detroit, MI – St. Andrews

October 7 – Chicago, IL – House of Blues

October 8 – Grand Rapids, MI – 20 Monroe Live

October 10 – Minneapolis, MN – First Avenue

October 11 – St. Louis, MO – The Pageant

October 12 – Lawrence, KS – Granada Theatre

October 14 – Denver, CO – Summit Music Hall

October 15 – Salt Lake City, UT – Depot

October 17 – Seattle, WA – The Neptune

October 18 – Vancouver, BC CANADA – Vogue Theatre

October 19 – Portland, OR – Aladdin Theatre

October 21 – Anaheim, CA – House Of Blues

October 22 – Los Angeles, CA – The Mayan

October 24 – San Diego, CA – House Of Blues

October 25 – Las Vegas, NV – House Of Blues

October 27 – Houston, TX – House Of Blues

