Missouri Mom Fights Off Man Allegedly Trying to Sexually Assault Her Toddler on the Playground

Police say a Missouri mother launched into full attack mode on Friday when a 24-year-old man allegedly pulled her 2-year-old daughter from a playground swing and tried to sexually assault her, PEOPLE confirms.

According to court records, William Bates Jr. walked onto a playground in Kansas City, Missouri, last week and began staring at children as they played.

The alleged victim’s mother later told police she started running toward her daughter after seeing Bates grab her.

The screaming girl’s mom knocked Bates to the ground, court records show. She then rained down blows on her child’s alleged attacker, whose pants were down around his ankles, according to authorities.

• Want to keep up with the latest crime coverage? Click here to get breaking crime news, ongoing trial coverage and details of intriguing unsolved cases in the True Crime Newsletter.

Bates had allegedly begun thrusting up against the girl seconds before her mother intervened, records show.

According to court records, he was able to escape the mother and fled the park. But she gave chase, following him to a nearby homeless shelter.

She called police and waited for them to arrive.

Bates, who lives in Kansas City, has been charged with first-degree attempted sodomy and attempted statutory sodomy with a person less than 12 years old.

• Pick up PEOPLE’s special edition True Crime Stories: Cases That Shocked America, on sale now, for the latest on Casey Anthony, JonBenét Ramsey and more.

Officers who arrested him found he was in possession of both marijuana and a vial containing an unidentified white fluid, according to his arrest report.

Under questioning, Bates allegedly told detectives he smoked a cigarette he’d procured from a stranger and blacked out — regaining consciousness only as police were placing him in handcuffs.

Bates is being held on $150,000 cash bond. He has not entered a plea to the charges against him but will likely do so on March 29, when he is next expected in court.

His court records do not list an attorney.

Via: http://people.com/crime/missouri-mom-fights-man-toddler-playground-sexual-assault/

Share

More Celebrity News: