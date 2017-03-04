Miley Cyrus and Liam Hemsworth Hold Hands on the Beach After His Shirtless Surf Session

Liam Hemsworth and Miley Cyrus were spotted hitting the beach in Malibu, CA, for a surf session on Wednesday. The engaged couple held hands as they made their way through the sand with their dogs; Liam showed off his shirtless physique in a black wetsuit, while Miley rocked denim cutoffs and a colorful bikini top. Miley and Liam had a similar sweet outing on Valentine’s Day, as they celebrated near the ocean wearing a few more layers of clothing. The pair have shared a handful of adorable public moments since rekindling their relationship last January, and though it seems the two are in no rush to get married, we still can’t wait to see them walk down the aisle.

