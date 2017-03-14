Michael Fassbender in a Fitted White Shirt Is All You Need to See Today

If Michael Fassbender emerging from a car in a fitted white shirt and sunglasses doesn’t have you feeling things, check your pulse — you’re probably dead. Honestly, the guy shouldn’t be allowed in public without a warning label. Attention, expectant mothers, those with heart conditions or abnormal blood pressure, or anyone prone to motion sickness or dizziness: you should NOT look through these photos of Fassbender at SXSW without a doctor’s note. And whatever you do, don’t watch the trailer for Song by Song. Don’t say I didn’t warn you.

