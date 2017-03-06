Mel B’s Message About the Death of Her Dad Will Turn You Into an Emotional Mess

Mel B’s dad, Martin Brown, passed away on Saturday after a five-year battle with cancer. The former Spice Girls singer and America’s Got Talent judge announced the tragic news in an emotional Instagram post on Sunday, writing, “It is with great sadness after a 5yr battle to multiple myeloma cancer our loving father Martin Brown passed away age 63 peacefully yesterday. Both of us his children were by his side and would like to say thank you to St Gemma’s and all the doctors and nurses for there amazing care and support over the years. Please respect our privacy and let us as a united family grieve. With love and respect. Melanie and Danielle Brown x Be Free Dad.” Along with her note, she posted a black and white shot of her and her dad holding hands. TMZ also reported that filming for America’s Got Talent has been cancelled next week due to Martin’s death. Our thoughts are with Mel B and her family.

