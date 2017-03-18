Meghan Markle Is Reportedly “Ready to Be Done” With Acting

Meghan Markle is reportedly “ready to be done with Suits” and with “acting in general.” According to E! News, Meghan — who plays Rachel Zane — “wants to focus on other worldly endeavors she is passionate about, like her philanthropy.” “Even before Harry, she was starting to think about transitioning out of acting,” a source added.

Meghan — who has a long history of activism and charity work — recently completed a trip to India with international charity World Vision, and in celebration of International Women’s Day earlier this month, she shed light on the issues and challenges the women and girls who live in the country face. In an essay for Time, Meghan addressed the stigma surrounding menstruation and why it’s keeping girls from pursuing an education. She also detailed why she takes being a public female figure so seriously in an incredibly powerful piece for Elle. Guess we’ll just have to wait and see what she decides.

