Mary-Kate Olsen Talks About Husband Olivier Sarkozy For the First Time

Mary-Kate Olsen certainly has her plate full these days. Not only does she run a fashion empire alongside her twin sister, Ashley, but she’s also a wife and stepmom. During a recent interview with The Edit, the notoriously private star briefly opened up about her marriage to Olivier Sarkozy for the first time. “[Working hard] comes quite naturally for us,” she told the online magazine of her and her sister. “We don’t need so much time to sit and think and ponder. But then I have a husband, two stepkids and a life; I have to go home and cook dinner. I run on the weekend. You find the thing that helps you relax and if you don’t have it, you have to look for it. Or you get burned out and then you’re not productive.”

Mary-Kate, 30, first began dating the 47-year-old half-brother of former French President Nicolas Sarkozy in 2012, and news of their engagement broke in February 2014. Almost a year later, the couple tied the knot in a small ceremony in Manhattan on Nov. 27.

