Mandatory Viewing: 9 Photos of Jason Momoa With Babies
Jason Momoa may be an extremely large and muscular man, but he’s really just a softie at heart. The Aquaman actor and his wife, Lisa Bonet, are parents to their two mini-me kids, 8-year-old Nakoa-Wolf and 9-year-old Lola, and he often gushes about his adorable family on Instagram. But in addition to his own kids (and stepdaughter Zoë Kravitz), Jason also loves to bond with the other little ones in his life. Whether he’s hanging out with his goddaughter or goofing around with his friends’s kids, Jason is a natural.
