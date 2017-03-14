Mama June Admits She Paid for All Her Own Surgeries — and Wouldn’t Stop Her Daughters from Going Under the Knife Tweet cgadmin

Though Mama June Shannon‘s drastic transformation came with a hefty price tag, she managed to pay for all the procedures out of her own pocket.

Speaking with the Dominic Nati Show, the Mama June: From Not to Hot star revealed that although her journey was documented by WEtv for her new docu-series, the surgeries weren’t free.

“I had to pay, just like everybody else,” Shannon admitted while noting the network had nothing to do with her medical bills getting paid. “ was going to happen whether I had them or not.”

The former Here Comes Honey Boo Boo star also underwent extensive workout routines following her gastric sleeve procedure, before getting plastic surgery.

“If you get the skin removal surgery done without anything before, you’re liable to have to spend your money and do it again,” she explained.

As for what exact procedures she’s had done, Shannon revealed that she’s had skin removal surgery on her arms and neck and underwent a tummy tuck and a breast lift.

“I’m definitely not going to have any more,” she said, but added that “I wouldn’t consider them plastic surgery.”

“Plastic surgery to me is having something broke or something put on or whatever,” Shannon said. “But that’s what they call it.”

She also addressed the question on whether she would allow her daughters Alana, 11, and Lauryn, 17, to undergo plastic surgery as a way to lose weight.

“I do encourage them to lose weight, but they’re teenagers,” Shannon said. “If it would make them confident, then yes, I would recommend the surgery. You have to do your research, definitely, and that’s what got me into the gastric sleeve. That helps you lose as much weight as possible.”

Mama June: From Not to Hot airs Fridays (10 p.m. ET) on WEtv.

