Maksim Chmerkovskiy Undergoes Surgery to Get ‘Un-Broken’ Following Calf Injury

Get well soon, Maksim Chmerkovskiy!

The Dancing with the Stars pro posted a hospital selfie on Instagram and Twitter late Wednesday evening as he attempts to make a full recovery from his calf injury.

“Gettin’ un-broken,” Chmerkovskiy, 37, captioned his photo that showed him in a surgical gown with a IV infusion on the back of his hand.

Hours before heading into the OR, the dancer’s fiancée — and fellow DWTS pro Peta Murgatroyd — posted an adorable photo of their 12-week-old son Shai wishing him a speedy recovery.

Chmerkovskiy sustained a calf injury in rehearsal on Friday and had to cheer on Alan Bersten — who filled in as his replacement — and celebrity partner Heather Morris as they competed in week 2. The father of one disclosed that he will be missing next week’s show and isn’t certain when he will return to the reality dancing competition series.

After Monday’s telecast, Chmerkovskiy traveled to Ashtabula, Ohio to receive medical attention from William A Seeds, M.D. of Seeds Orthopaedics amp Sports Medicine, who previously treated current DWTS pros Artem Chigvintsev and Murgatroyd.

FROM COINAGE: The Cost of Dancing With the Stars’ Mirrorball Trophy

“I think it’s been said that he has tears in his calf muscles, so it’s going to take a couple of weeks to get better,” Murgatroyd recently told Access Hollywood. “So I hope he’s back out there in a couple weeks killing it again. He’s having a surgery done, yeah. But then rehab starts after that. It’s serious, in that regard. It’s not just an ice pack situation. He’s a quick healer. He’s going to be fine.”

In late 2015, Chmerkovskiy supported Murgatroyd after orthopedic surgeon Seeds performed a procedure that sidelined her for six to eight weeks, and ultimately forced her to pull out of season 21 with partner Andy Grammer.

Dancing with the Stars airs Mondays (8 p.m. ET) on ABC.

Via: http://people.com/tv/maksim-chmerkovskiy-hospital-photo/

Share

More Celebrity News: