Lorde Hits Back After Being Criticized For Her “Awkward” Dance Moves on SNL
Lorde knocked it out of the park when she performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. While her vocals were spot-on, many were quick to call out her “awkward” dance moves. On Monday, the “Green Light” singer finally responded to the criticism on Facebook, writing, “One day I will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and I will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day.” Perhaps she and Taylor Swift can shake it off together?
Posted by Lorde on Monday, March 13, 2017
