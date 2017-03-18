Lorde Hits Back After Being Criticized For Her “Awkward” Dance Moves on SNL

Lorde knocked it out of the park when she performed on Saturday Night Live earlier this month. While her vocals were spot-on, many were quick to call out her “awkward” dance moves. On Monday, the “Green Light” singer finally responded to the criticism on Facebook, writing, “One day I will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and I will look more like your other favourite performers but we have not yet reached that day.” Perhaps she and Taylor Swift can shake it off together?

green light on SNL **one day i will do a normal dance choreographed by a nice person and i will look more like your…

Posted by Lorde on Monday, March 13, 2017

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Lorde-Talks-About-Her-Dancing-Saturday-Night-Live-43324312

Share

More Celebrity News: