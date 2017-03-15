Look Back at All the Best Photos From Kate and Will’s Royal Wedding

Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in a beautiful ceremony at Westminster Abbey in London on April 29, 2011. There were so many picture-perfect moments — we loved the star-studded guest list, the bride’s gorgeous McQueen gown, the carriage processional, and, best of all, the balcony kisses! Read through to see all the best highlights from the royal wedding.

