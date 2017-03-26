Liam Payne and Cheryl Welcome a Baby Boy

It’s a boy! Liam Payne and Cheryl have welcomed their first child together. Liam confirmed the news on Instagram on Saturday by sharing the first photo of his little bundle of joy along with a touching message. “My close friends and family know there are very few times when I’m left speechless… wow! I’m incredibly happy to welcome our new baby boy into the world, it’s a moment that I will never forget for the rest of my life and my favourite memory I have so far,” he gushed. “I’m completely in awe of his incredible mother and how she has been the whole way through this, she’s really made my dreams come true. We haven’t named him yet but he’s already capturing hearts including mine. I feel very blessed.”

Liam and Cheryl began dating in February 2016, and the 33-year-old Girls Aloud singer confirmed her pregnancy with a photo shoot a year later. Most recently, the 23-year-old One Direction singer revealed Cheryl has been his “dream girl” since he was a teenager. Congrats to the happy couple!

