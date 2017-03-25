Let This Dance Video to Bruno Mars’s “That’s What I Like” Wash Over You Like Silk

Bruno Mars is great and all (OK, fine, he’s the best), but these dancers are really giving him a run for his money. Since we can’t get enough of people effortlessly moving to our favorite songs, including Ed Sheeran’s “Shape of You” and Alessia Cara and Zedd’s “Stay,” this video of dancers rocking out to Bruno’s “That’s What I Like” is just what the doctor ordered. The whole thing is smooth, pretty sexual, and just downright impressive. And if this isn’t enough to satisfy your Bruno craving, another group of dancers equally crushed their choreography to the hit song. Lucky for us, that’s what we like.

