Lady Gaga Celebrates 31st Birthday with Elton John and Johnny Depp at Star-Studded Dinner

Lady Gaga helped Elton John celebrate his 70th birthday over the weekend — and on Tuesday, the “Your Song” singer returned the favor for Gaga’s 31st birthday!

John joined husband David Furnish and celebs like Johnny Depp and Samantha Ronson at a star-studded dinner, held at Gjelina restaurant in Venice, California.

Gaga’s boyfriend — CAA talent agent Christian Carino — was there too. The couple were first spotted getting cozy at a Jan. 28 Kings of Leon concert, and have been seen in PDAs since, including on the Super Bowl LI field before her acclaimed halftime show performance.

Before her party, Gaga took to Instagram to express her gratitude for the birthday wishes that were sent her way.

“I don’t know how to thank my fans enough for the love you have shown me over the years and always on my birthday,” she wrote, captioning a shot of herself wearing a black lace strapless dress with a thick diamond choker and black fur stole.

“Today I have focused on smiling about all that I’m grateful for and reflecting on the last 10 years of music and performances we have shared together,” she added. “Thank you for continuing to inspire me to mold my fantasies into reality. Embrace your differences, celebrate who you are, it’s in the unique parts of you that greatness hides. Don’t be afraid to find it. Thank you for the Birthday Wishes. I You.”

John also took to Instagram to praise Gaga.

“To my glamorous, dearest friend,” he wrote. “I wish you the happiest of birthdays ever. Thank-you for being a part of mine.”

With her birthday celebration behind her, Gaga can now focus on her next big gig: Coachella.

The American Horror Story: Hotel alum will be replacing Beyoncé as the top Coachella headliner on consecutive Saturday nights at the April music festival.

“Let’s party in the desert!” Mother Monster captioned released Coachella poster on Feb. 28.

Gaga will be the first woman to be double-billing the festival since Björk in 2007. Beyoncé confirmed that she’ll be headlining 2018′s Coachella dates.



