Kristin Cavallari Graciously Shares a Photo of Her Quarterback Husband’s Tight End

A post shared by Kristin Cavallari (@kristincavallari) on Mar 28, 2017 at 8:55am PDT

Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler might be a free agent now, but that doesn’t mean he’s wallowing. Instead, he and wife Kristin Cavallari escaped to Tulum, Mexico over the weekend for a fun-filled few days in the sun. If you’re wondering just how fun things have been, exactly, look no further than The Hills alum’s Instagram account. On top of some cute, couple-y shots of her and Jay, she also shared a photo of her very naked husband admiring the ocean. “‘Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free’ – @tony2coats,” she captioned it, tagging retired NFL player Tony Scheffler. Judging from the picture it looks like Jay might still have some tan lines, but if he keeps this up they’ll be gone before he knows it. Here’s hoping that Kristin continues to share vacation photos like this, because we have a few more “tight end” puns that have never been more relevant.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristin-Cavallari-Instagram-Photo-Jay-Cutler-Butt-2017-43363374

Share

More Celebrity News: