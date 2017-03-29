Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler Escape to Mexico After Chicago Bears Release
Kristin Cavallari and husband Jay Cutler proved that free agency isn’t so bad after all when they escaped to Tulum, Mexico, over the weekend. Despite the sunburn on her arm, Kristin looked totally at ease in a brown Acacia bikini while hitting the beach on Saturday. The Hills alum has also been sharing a number of pictures from her trip on Instagram, including an NSFW one of Jay, who was recently released from the Chicago Bears. “‘Good times, no tan lines. Let the sea set you free’ – @tony2coats,” she captioned it. While it’s still unclear what resort the couple are staying at, Kristin’s photos look very similar to the ones Shay Mitchell shared from her stay at Azulik in January. Perhaps Kristin was inspired by the Pretty Little Liars star?
Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristin-Cavallari-Jay-Cutler-Vacation-Photos-March-2017-43356299