Kristen Bell Turns the Tables on Dateline’s Keith Morrison in Hilarious Interview

If you don’t know Keith Morrison’s face, then you definitely know his voice. The Dateline host has been bringing murder mysteries into living rooms across the country for a good few years now, and his smooth, deep, and slightly creepy (in a good way) voice has become somewhat of a staple. While he’s used to interviewing people, the tables were turned this week when none other than Kristen Bell decided to have a sit-down with Keith in honor of the show’s 25th anniversary. In addition to revealing what’s behind his smooth vocals, he also told Kristen what he thinks about Bill Hader’s impression of him on Saturday Night Live. But the best part about the whole thing? Keith just casually hanging in the kitchen wearing unlaced sneakers with his legs crossed. Since we’re so used to seeing him wrapped up in heartbreaking stories, the casual nature of this interview is amazing and slightly disorientating.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristen-Bell-Interviewing-Keith-Morrison-Video-2017-43287599

Share

More Celebrity News: