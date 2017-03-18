Kristen Bell and Dax Shepard Are Feuding With Each Other Through Ellen DeGeneres

Just three days after Dax Shepard stopped by The Ellen DeGeneres Show to talk about the current battle he’s having with his wife, Kristen Bell, the actress decided to make an appearance of her own to set the record straight. After Dax explained to the host on Tuesday that the two are in a heated argument over the placement of his beloved La-Z-Boy chair in their living room, Kristen shut him down when she tried to get Ellen to see it from her side on Friday. “I sit right behind him and I feel like I’m in an actual movie theater in my living room,” she said. “I feel like I have to shimmy next to him like, ‘Excuse me, sorry, I just have to go to the bathroom.’” She also touched on her recent interview with Dateline’s Keith Morrison and the massive crush she has on him. Watch Kristen in all her cute glory above.

Via: https://www.popsugar.com/celebrity/Kristen-Bell-Talks-About-Dax-Shepard-Ellen-March-2017-43320133

